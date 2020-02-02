Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.03 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

