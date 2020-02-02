Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 87 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

