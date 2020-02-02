Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.74. 1,700,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

