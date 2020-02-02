Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,841 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 3.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 4,300,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,948. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

