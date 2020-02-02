PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

PAGS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.