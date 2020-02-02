Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

