Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Ozgrowth has a 1-year low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

