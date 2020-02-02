Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Ozgrowth has a 1-year low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.
Ozgrowth Company Profile
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ozgrowth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozgrowth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.