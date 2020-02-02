OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $385,263.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $385,263.00 and $16,884.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00316876 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010812 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.