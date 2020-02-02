OST (OST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $605,142.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. OST has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $605,142.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Binance, Upbit and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Coinsuper, OKEx, Huobi and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

