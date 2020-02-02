Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 104,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 219,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

