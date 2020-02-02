Oppenheimer Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $195.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 35,982,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 551.6% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

