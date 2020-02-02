Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.34 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

