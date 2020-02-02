Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $56.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.