Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

