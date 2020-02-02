Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,402.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

