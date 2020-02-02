Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 72,593 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,707,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $245.68 and a 12-month high of $305.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

