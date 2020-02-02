Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

