OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.00 million and $14,354.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066961 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.43 or 1.00166649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,977,851 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

