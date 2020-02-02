OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OCCI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.