OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

