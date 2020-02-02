Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $525.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
