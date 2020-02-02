NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NVR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR stock traded down $149.79 on Wednesday, reaching $3,816.97. 28,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,840.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,667.15. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 226.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total value of $6,690,539.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,591,114.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

