NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NVR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,912.33.
NVR stock traded down $149.79 on Wednesday, reaching $3,816.97. 28,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,840.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,667.15. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total value of $6,690,539.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,591,114.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
