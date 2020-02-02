NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $62.11. 111,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

