NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $76.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

