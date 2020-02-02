NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Announces Dividend of $0.60

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.7%.

Shares of NS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

