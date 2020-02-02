NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,814 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $52.22 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

