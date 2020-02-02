Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,960. Novanta has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novanta by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

