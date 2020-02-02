Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $157.59 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.73. 87,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $24,763,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Novanta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.