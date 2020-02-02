Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.75-23.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $374.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.