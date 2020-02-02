North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after acquiring an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.