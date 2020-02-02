Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

