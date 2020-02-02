Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

