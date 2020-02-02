Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cimpress by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

