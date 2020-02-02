NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.22-16.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.5 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 965,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,767. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.