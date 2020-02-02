Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 3,627.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $182.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.