NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $0.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexTier Oilfield Solutions an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CRRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 105,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,976. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million.

