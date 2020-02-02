Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 228,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,654. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $910.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.