New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.