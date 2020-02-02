New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.56 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Exelixis worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 674,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,604. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

