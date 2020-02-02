Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 7.4%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05, 178,966 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 233,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research firms have commented on NURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

