Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.58.
Shares of NBIX opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 588.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.