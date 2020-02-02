Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Shares of NBIX opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 588.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

