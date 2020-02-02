NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.79 million.

NTCT traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 761,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

