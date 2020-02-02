Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UEPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 201,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.