Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0177

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $301,162.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.