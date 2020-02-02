Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $356.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a one year low of $209.99 and a one year high of $343.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

