Needham & Company LLC Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $423.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $408.00 to $423.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

NYSE:TFX opened at $371.51 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $268.05 and a 1 year high of $389.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $2,929,082.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,786,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $2,479,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,681 shares of company stock worth $7,752,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

