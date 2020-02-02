Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMM. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 247.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

