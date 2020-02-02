National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

