Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

