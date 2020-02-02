Nano Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Nano has a market cap of $107.37 million and $4.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00008654 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z and Bitinka. During the last week, Nano has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.01949599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.04026617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00740340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00775774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009365 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00697314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitinka, Binance, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx, Coindeal, RightBTC, Nanex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

